Neighborhood reacts to overnight shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - What neighbors describe as a mostly quiet neighborhood, sectioned off with crime scene tape and lit with flashing lights early Wednesday morning.

“I just looked out and saw detectives all across the street. They had a black tarp up, partially around him. He was laying on the sidewalk on the stomach. Facedown and wasn't moving,” said Atlay Walton.

At around 2:38am , Omaha Police officers arrived at the 3600 block of Laurel Avenue to find the body of 28-year-old D’Angelo Branch lying on the sidewalk.

Earlier in the night, just streets away, officers found another shooting victim. 27-year-old Darnesha Mitchell inside a home on Fowler.

With a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Creighton University Medical Center where she died. Neighbors say they weren't surprised to hear gunshots overnight.

“There's always that odd chance that something is going to go through the walls. That's just something you worry about. We've been lucky on my street like I said,” Tom Steffes said.

But despite the events that unfolded last night neighbors say they aren't too worried.

“It's got nothing to do with Black or White, Hispanic or nothing. I've lived here on this street for 33 years and you know, I've had good neighbors and bad neighbors,” Steffes added.

With no motive and no suspects, police are turning to the public for information that could solve these crimes.