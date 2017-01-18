Nebraskans prepare for Women's March on Washington

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Thousands are expected to attend the Women’s March on Washington this Saturday, a day after Donald Trump’s inauguration – a couple hundred of them will be from Nebraska.

Two buses full of women and human rights activists will make the 17-hour bus ride to D.C. early Friday morning to join thousands of others.

“It’s more of a symbolic march, to kind of send a message that we’re not okay with the outcome of the election and that we’re going to resist,” says Jensyn Bell.

Bell says the march is not anti-Trump, but anti-racism and anti-sexism.

“If they try to promote any racist or sexist policies, or anything like that – this election has brought a lot of people that are against that so just a lot of people speaking out for what they believe in these next four years,” says Bell.

“I think a lot of people, not just Nebraskans, feel somewhat marginalized after the recent election results so this is the time where people can have their voice heard,” says Cynthia Hernandez, Nebraska State Coordinator for the March on Washington. “I think it’s a time for us to speak out on behalf of women’s rights but not just women’s rights but human rights in general.”

Hernandez says she hoped to witness a Hillary Clinton inauguration, but say being a part of this march will also be historic.

”It’s also going to be a monumental event and I heard most recently the largest gathering of women ever, in the history of our country, and so it’s a chance to be a part of history,” adds Hernandez.

While some Nebraskans are in D.C. marching, others will be meeting at Century Link Saturday afternoon to march in solidarity with women and human rights.

Organizers say this event meant to be a peaceful demonstration, but given this past election’s political climate, organizers are expecting opposition.

"I expect it, I hope it doesn't happen, but with us actually marching downtown, it's already been rumored that there will be protestors. But I know there's going to be enough of us to just keep walking. That's always been one thing - to never instigate and to just keep moving,” says Maria Regalado, one of the event’s speakers.

The Women’s March on Omaha will begin at 5 p.m. at Century Link. For more information on the event, you can visit their Facebook page.