Nebraska Gov. Ricketts defends Trump order on refugees

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is defending President Donald Trump's order to temporarily suspend immigration for citizens from seven majority Muslim countries.

I strongly support President @realDonaldTrump's efforts to strengthen security screening in the refugee resettlement process. https://t.co/rjll12PhQY — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) January 30, 2017

Ricketts acknowledged Monday that the decision was disruptive for travelers from those countries but argued that it could help the United States avoid the problem of terrorists entering the country by claiming to be refugees.

Ricketts says the federal government should move quickly to put a new vetting process in place so immigration can resume.

He also is urging Nebraska residents who are concerned to get involved with the state's three resettlement agencies: Catholic Social Services, Lutheran Family Services and the Refugee Empowerment Center.