N Petro on NW Radial Highway robbed at gunpoint

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the N Petro at 5203 NW Radial Highway Friday evening.

Witnesses told officers a man entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint.

He's described as a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a red zip up jacket, black mask and hat, brown work gloves and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Police Department at 402 444-5818.