N Petro on NW Radial Highway robbed at gunpoint

Light fog
HI: 35°
LO: 32°
HI: 56°
LO: 35°
HI: 37°
LO: 24°
OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the N Petro at 5203 NW Radial Highway Friday evening.
Witnesses told officers a man entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint.
He's described as a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a red zip up jacket, black mask and hat, brown work gloves and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Police Department at 402 444-5818.