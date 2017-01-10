M's Pub, one year after the fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - One year ago the Mercer building went up in flames after a gas leak and explosion at M’s Pub.

The restaurant and apartments inside the building were destroyed, but that didn’t stop them from rebuilding.

The flames burned inside the Mercer building for hours that day.

‘I was standing in the back and when it blew, all the windows blew in, all the mirrors blew off the wall and it was just devastating,” said M’s Pub Manager Scott Sasser.

“It just got worse, and worse, and worse,” said M’s Pub Owner Ann Mellen as she recalls one year ago.

Mellen said everything was gone, “M's took the brunt of it, everything collapsed and came down, it is pretty amazing that it is as clean as it is.”

One year later, the place it getting ready to reopen.

“This is the window into Nouvelle Eve, we are happy to have that here and Suzie coming back,” said Mellen as she showed KMTV around the space, she said the anniversary brings up a lot of emotions, but they will not dwell on the past.

“Exciting, I feel lucky, I feel blessed to be a part of it,” said General Manager Marta Keller.

“It was a great way to end a new year and a great way to start a brand new year,” said Sasser.

There was talk of the new place having a new name, but, “It will be M’s, it has to be M's Pub,” said Mellen.

It will resemble the pub almost to the T.

‘We had a base menu, that mostly is the same two soups every day, so fryer still, and then we still change the special every day and at night,” said Executive Chef, Bobby Mecinny.

While everyone waits for M's Pub to reopen they count their blessings and wait patiently.

“Hopefully we pick up where we left off,” said Mellen.

Mellen said they plan to reopen as early as June and will have much of the same staff back as well.