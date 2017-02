SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have killed a mountain lion that was found on the front porch of a home in Scottsbluff. Police say the animal was first reported around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. It was darted with a tranquilizing agent and then euthanized by a veterinarian. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission policy is to kill mountain lions found within city limits in order to ensure the safety of residents.