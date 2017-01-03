More trash to county landfill concerns neighbors

BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) - After opening in 1990, the Sarpy County Landfill is no more. But the trash has to go somewhere and the Butler County Landfill near David City is taking it, which has nearby residents raising red flags.

One of the concerned neighbors to the growing landfill is Bill Veach, “you're ruining my livelihood,” he said.

Veach owns a cow-calf operation just a couple miles south of the Butler County Landfill where all the new trash is now being taken.

“You've got twice as many trucks coming out here and the road still aint paved,” said Veach.

He's concerned mostly about the dust stirring up from the semis roaring down the gravel road and its affects.

From his porch outside, to his inside his garage, the Veach said the dust piles up and that also concerns Veach’s doctor.

“There's too much dust in the atmosphere, well where would you suppose that dust is coming from? You know, it's not coming from the paved road on the highway,” said Veach.

It’s not just the dust that concerns Veach either, “Now listen, hear that-that's a semi-he's empty heading back to the highway, two or three of them at a time.”

Waste Connections contracts with both landfills, which Sarpy County officials said was one of the reasons this deal was made.