Missing teen found; treated at hospital

A missing teen has been found after spending hours in bitterly cold temperatures.

He is now being treated at Children's Hospital.

The search started around 1 a.m. Friday in Bennington, near 161st and Plum Circle.

Douglas County Sheriff Deputies, Bennington Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol spent hours searching for the teen.

They eventually found him a few miles away near 139th and Potter after he rang somebody's doorbell.

The people at the home called 911.

He was reported to be wearing wind pants, a stocking hat and a hooded sweatshirt. He was not wearing gloves.

The search lasted nearly three hours.