Missing Council Bluffs man found wandering in Big Lake Park

Tyler Martin
2:45 PM, Jan 16, 2017
Around 11:15 this morning, the Council Bluffs Police Department was notified of a subject walking around Big Lake Park with no clothes on. When the caller asked the subject if he needed any help, he refused to answer and continued to walk.

When police arrived on the scene, the subject could not be located. The Council Bluffs Fire Department responded with a hovercraft and thermo scanning equipment. After approximately two and a half hours of searching, the man was located along Monument Road just north of Council Bluffs. 

The subject was transported to Jennie Edmundson Hospital where he was treated for cold exposure and a psychological evaluation. 

