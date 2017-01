OMAHA, Neb. - Midtown Gas and Grocery was robbed at knifepoint on South 13th Street around 1:11 p.m.

An employee told officers a man went into the convenience store and demanded cash at knifepoint. The man took some money and the employee's purse.

Witnesses say the man left the area in a white car.

He's described as African American, 5'6-5'9 with a thin build, wearing a blue denim coat and jeans.

Anyone with information should call 402 444-5818.