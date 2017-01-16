Metro area schools cancel Tuesday classes due to weather

Several schools in the area announced they are canceling classes for Tuesday due to the weather.

Omaha Public Schools officials announced they are canceling their classes.

Bellevue Public Schools released this statement:

Due to the inclement weather, Bellevue Public Schools and the Lied Activity Center will be closed on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. The consolidated Kids’ Time sites are LeMay Elementary School, 2726 Kennedy Drive and Wake Robin Elementary School, 700 Lincoln Road South. Enjoy the day, please be safe and keep warm!

Officials at Ralston, Papillion-La Vista, Westside and Elkhorn have also announced they are canceling Tuesday classes.