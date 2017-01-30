Memorial services set for Sal Fidone

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Services for the city worker, who died after being hit by a car while on the job last week has been set.

48-year-old Sal Fidone was patching potholes in Millard when a car drifted into the lane - where he was working and struck him.

City officials say all crew members were wearing the proper reflective vests.

Investigators have not charged the driver...

Fidone passed away from his injuries on Friday

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 5:00pm at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.