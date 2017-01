A Lincoln state lawmaker has introduced a bill to expand Nebraska's Medicaid system.

Senator Adam Morfield says his bill will bring an additional $775 million dollars in federal money back to Nebraska, improve efficiency in the Medicaid system, an ensure a smooth transition to the Republican healthcare plan once Congress replaces the Affordable Care Act.

Morfield says the bill would make health care affordable to nearly 100,000 uninsured Nebraskans.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) -