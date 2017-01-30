March for Life participants returning to the Metro

Shawnte Passmore
6:26 AM, Jan 30, 2017

KMTV
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - St Gerald’s Catholic School students are headed back from Washington DC by bus after the annual ‘March for Life.’

Students say that the pro-life march is something they believe in.

The group of students left Omaha last Wednesday by bus to head to the nation’s capital.

The march is a staunch opposition to the 1973 "Roe v. Wade" case.

The supreme court case that legalized abortion in the U.S.

Pro-life supporters held the first one back in '74.

Vice-President Mike Pence made an appearance, It was the first time a sitting vice president has done so.

The event also comes on the heels of pro-lifers wanted to de-fund Planned Parenthood and overturn "roe v. Wade", Which the pro-choice movement oppose, saying the organization offers reproductive health services.

Organizers say these students are expected to arrive sometime Monday. 

