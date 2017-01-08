Man who choked on piece of meat on NYE, dies

OMAHA, Neb. - The man who was hospitalized after choking on a piece of meat at at New Years Eve party has died.

51-year-old Brian O’Neill died Saturday afternoon at Nebraska Medicine - Nebraska Medical Center.

He was at a friend's NYE party at Provisions by The Grey Plume on Farnam Street, when a piece of meat became lodged in his throat and he went unconscious.

A doctor at the party attempted to open O'Neill's airway with a steak knife. Attempts did not work and paramedics were later able to open his airway in the ambulance.

His family released this statement: "On Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3:15 p.m., Brian O’Neill was pronounced dead at Nebraska Medicine — Nebraska Medical Center, surrounded by immediate family members, including his wife Joan and their 20-year-old twins, Patrick and Ryan. The 51-year-old was a devoted husband, father and friend who loved sports, the color blue, volunteering as a youth basketball and baseball coach, helping at church and spending time with family and friends. Brian and Joan were high school sweethearts — married for 25 years — who first met freshman year at Gross Catholic High School. He was described as a fun-loving guy who always made you feel important — and never left anyone out. Brian’s family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude for all the prayers and support — especially from St. Robert Bellarmine Parish and Skutt Catholic High School. They’re hopeful the community can learn from this tragic accident and that it can be prevented from happening to someone else."

