Man sentenced for killing travel companions in Omaha

Omaha, NE (KMTV) -- - An Indiana man on a road trip, convicted of killing the two men he was traveling with, is punished Tuesday.

Michael Nolt is sentenced to life in prison plus 126-140 years for 1st degree murder, manslaughter, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm. A jury convicted him of killing Malquan King and Arelius Hassell in October 2015.

The three were traveling to Las Vegas so Hassell could continue his music career when they stopped to see King's girlfriend in Omaha. He murdered King and Hassell and allegedly shot the girlfriend while six children were in the home. Nolt fled and spent Hassell's money. He was later arrested in Arizona.

“I’m going to try with my family to heal to start the healing process now that this is all over,” said Kimere Smith, Hassell’s mother. “There’s always going to be a part of me missing.”

King’s girlfriend, Tommynique Valentine, played dead and was able to get away with her life. She says it took a lot emotionally for her to face Nolt on Tuesday in court, and hopes she can get back to being herself.

"I feel very blessed because two people didn't make it out, so I'm their voice and I'm more than satisfied. That was my justice to be able to get justice for them," Valentine explained.

Nolt told the judge knows what he's convicted of, but doesn't know why he was found guilty.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder on Valentine. The convicted killer plans to appeal the sentence.

