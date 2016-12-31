Clear
OMAHA, Neb. - One victim was shot and another nearly hit by gunfire during a shooting early Saturday morning at the 4400 block of North 52nd Street.
The two victims told police they were walking near 61st Street and Ames Avenue when the driver of a red sedan, stopped and began shooting at them, before fleeing.
One of the victims was hit by gunfire and has a minor injury.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.