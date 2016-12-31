OMAHA, Neb. - One victim was shot and another nearly hit by gunfire during a shooting early Saturday morning at the 4400 block of North 52nd Street.

The two victims told police they were walking near 61 st Street and Ames Avenue when the driver of a red sedan, stopped and began shooting at them, before fleeing.

One of the victims was hit by gunfire and has a minor injury.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.