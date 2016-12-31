Victim recovering after shooting at 61st Street and Ames Avenue

KMTV
2:53 PM, Dec 31, 2016
3:05 PM, Dec 31, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OMAHA, Neb. - One victim was shot and another nearly hit by gunfire during a shooting early Saturday morning at the 4400 block of North 52nd Street. 

The two victims told police they were walking near 61st Street and Ames Avenue when the driver of a red sedan, stopped and began shooting at them, before fleeing. 

One of the victims was hit by gunfire and has a minor injury. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

