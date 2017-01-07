Man killed in crash on I-80 westbound at 99th St.

OMAHA, Neb. - A man was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash on I-80 westbound near 99th Street.

Police say the man died when his SUV ran off the highway, vaulted over a drainage ditch and rolled over into some trees.

The law enforcement investigation shows the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene say the SUV hit another mid-sized light colored SUV before leaving the highway.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Omaha Police Accident Unit at 402-444-5626.