Man injured in overnight assault

Tom Lesyna
5:16 AM, Jan 13, 2017

Beating happened at home near 129 & Corby

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -
An overnight assault sent one man to the hospital Friday morning.
 
Police say the man got into a fight with his girlfriend's 24 year old son around 1:30 Friday morning at a home near 129th and Corby.  The man went to Nebraska Medicine with a possibly life-threatening head injury.
 
Police took the woman's son into custody for questioning.

