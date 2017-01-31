Man charged with trying to hit trooper accepts plea deal

6:34 AM, Jan 31, 2017
BRULE, Neb. (AP) - A man charged with trying to hit a Nebraska state trooper has accepted a plea deal.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that 25-year-old Aaron Suppes pleaded no contest Monday in Lincoln County District Court to attempted assault on an officer with a motor vehicle and first-offense driving under the influence.

A charge of possession of a stolen vehicle was dropped.

Suppes was arrested on March 10 and accused of trying to ram his car into trooper J.J. Connelly, who had pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 80.

The car struck the car Connelly had pulled over but missed the trooper.

Suppes will be sentenced March 13.

