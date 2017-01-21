Man attempts to rob convenience store with a knife

OMAHA, Neb. - Police are searching for the man who attempted to rob Ted's Sinclair Service Station on Center Street at knifepoint this morning around 11:40 a.m.

Employees told officers that a man went into the store, showed a knife and demanded cash. A fight broke out between the man and one of the of the employees. The would-be robber escaped without any cash. 

The man is described as African American, wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, black sunglasses and black sweat pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 402 444-STOP.

