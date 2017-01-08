Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. - A man was arrested today for two counts of attempted murder after a stabbing in Council Bluffs.

Police say they were called out to reports of the stabbing incident around 2:30 p.m. at the 100 block of S 15th St. Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman who had both been stabbed.

Law enforcement arrested Thomas Light in connection with the incident for two counts of Attempted Murder. He was booked into Pottawattamie County Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime stoppers at 712-328-7867 or the Criminal Investigations Division at (712)326-2509.