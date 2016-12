One lucky jackpot winner is using part of his share to help others celebrate Christmas.

Every year - one of the winners of Nebraska's February 2006 powerball - Derek Maboussou - donates $25,000 dollars to the Siena/Francis House.

The money pays for gift cards for about 500 of the residents who stayed overnight Thursday. For many of these men and women, it's their chance to receive a Christmas gift.

Residents at the Siena/Francis House are all smiles as they headed out for a morning of holiday shopping - a luxury often not possible when living on a strict budget.

It's a decade-long tradition of Christmas cheer, made possible by a secret Santa of sorts.

"It's pretty amazing for somebody to show up each year with a check to help these people," said Mike Saklar, Executive Director of Siena/Francis House.

For a few hours and 45 dollars, these guests got a much- needed break and some retail therapy aimed at boosting the spirit.

"I got headphones as well. It's nice to have music and keeps your spirit kind of channeled - like alright, everything's alright," said Zach Maharaj, Siena/Francis House Guest.

"It's a lot of money if you don't have anything and if you're relying on our shelter or someone else to provide the clothes on your back," said Saklar.

OMAHA, Neb. -

Showing how an act of kindness can reach far during the season of giving...

"This is another opportunity to pass on the love from a member of our community," said Saklar.