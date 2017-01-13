Lot B plans unveiled

Tom Lesyna
9:48 AM, Jan 13, 2017
9:53 AM, Jan 13, 2017

Development plan for Lot B released

KMTV
Lesyna, Thomas
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -
The plans are in for a multi-million dollar mixed use development that will transform Lot B near the CenturyLink Center from a parking lot to a destination...
 
Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald broke the story late last night. Renderings show restaurants, stores, apartments, open space even another hotel. The estimated 125-million dollar project also addresses parking concerns,  adding a garage to replace the spots that would be lost.
 
So when would city, MECA and other leaders break ground on this big plan? For those details, read the full story at http://www.omaha.com

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top