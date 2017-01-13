Lot B plans unveiled

The plans are in for a multi-million dollar mixed use development that will transform Lot B near the CenturyLink Center from a parking lot to a destination...

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald broke the story late last night. Renderings show restaurants, stores, apartments, open space even another hotel. The estimated 125-million dollar project also addresses parking concerns, adding a garage to replace the spots that would be lost.

So when would city, MECA and other leaders break ground on this big plan? For those details, read the full story at http://www.omaha.com

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -