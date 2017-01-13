Lot B plans unveiled

Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:43AM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Phelps, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:00PM CST expiring January 17 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:00PM CST expiring January 17 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 4:07AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 6:03AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:40AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:40AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 3:52AM CST expiring January 15 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
The plans are in for a multi-million dollar mixed use development that will transform Lot B near the CenturyLink Center from a parking lot to a destination...
Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald broke the story late last night. Renderings show restaurants, stores, apartments, open space even another hotel. The estimated 125-million dollar project also addresses parking concerns, adding a garage to replace the spots that would be lost.
So when would city, MECA and other leaders break ground on this big plan? For those details, read the full story at http://www.omaha.com