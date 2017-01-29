Local response to immigration bans

From New York's JFK Airport to Chicago's O’Hare International, people are protesting a ban blocking citizens from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the U.S.

This affects more than 130 million people from, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

We take a closer look into the impact in the metro.

Saturday, a judge stepped in granting a temporary injunction that would block the deportation of people stranded in U.S. airports.

President Donald Trump’s executive orders are being felt here in the Omaha area where social media lit up with some condemning the ban while others showed their support.

One viewer wrote, "Just another reason to love trump."

Another wrote, “This is a temporary measure to get the proper immigration process up and running it will actually follow laws."

Mike writes, "Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. were not banned, all countries Trump owns businesses in."

Senator Ben Sasse issued this statement:

"The president is right to focus attention on the obvious fact that borders matter. At the same time, while not technically a Muslim ban, this order is too broad. There are two ways to lose our generational battle against Jihadism by losing touch with reality. The first is to keep pretending that jihadi terrorism has no connection to Islam or to certain countries. That’s been a disaster, and here's the second way to fail: if we send a signal to the Middle East that the U.S. sees all Muslims as Jihadis, the terrorist recruiters win by telling kids that America is banning Muslims and that this is America versus one religion."

More protests are scheduled Sunday for Orlando, Boston, Seattle and more including Omaha.

A group will be demonstrating against the immigration policies at Turner Park on Dodge.