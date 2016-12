Norovirus cases are rising in the metro.

Experts say now is the time of year to be extra careful to keep from spreading it.

The director of the Stephen Center tells us they have seen about 10 cases there

There are also a few reported at the Siena Francis House.

The norovirus is also known as winter vomiting disease...and highly contagious. you get it by touching something that has the virus on it and then touching your mouth. experts say it doesn't take much to get sick.