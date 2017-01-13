LIVE: Hanson family pleads for justice

10:02 AM, Jan 13, 2017
5 hours ago

The family of Seth Hanson are pleading for justice.  Hanson died after suffering injuries after being struck by a vehicle after 12:30 a.m on Saturday, January 13th.  A vehicle of interest is described as a white, 2001 to 2003 model, F-150 Super Crew pickup truck. Anyone with any information should contact the local police department.

 

 

