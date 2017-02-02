Little Hats, Big Hearts raises heart disease awareness

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - People who knit and crochet in Nebraska answered the call to help with an American Heart Association campaign.

They donated more than 1,600 handmade hats to be distributed to newborns throughout February which is American Heart month. More than 25 hospitals throughout the state are teaming up with the AHA.

Methodist Women's Hospital at 192nd and Dodge expects to pass out about 400 little, red hats.

"As the regional leader for deliveries in Nebraska and in the area, we really want to help raise awareness for our babies that are at risk for being born with congenital heart defects," Alexa Lewis at Methodist Women's described why they wanted to take part in the campaign this year.

One in 100 babies are born with congenital heart defects.

The AHA hopes it raises awareness beyond congenital defects too. They want moms and dads to see the hats and be reminded to take care of themselves so they can be there for their babies in the future.

"So many people are impacted by cardiovascular disease and stroke, so many people are striving to be healthier so they can be around for the loved ones in their life," said Jennifer Redmond, Executive Director of the Omaha Metro Division of the American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association invites people to knit or crochet red hats throughout the year and then donate them for next year's campaign. You can learn more, here. They even have patterns you can use. Don't knit? No problem. They accept red yarn too.