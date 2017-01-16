LIST: Schools, Businesses closings in Metro area

Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 3:16PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 4:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adams, Appanoose, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 4:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Carroll, Crawford
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 4:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Audubon, Cass, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Polk, Warren
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:51AM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Phelps, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 9:46PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:40AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:40AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 3:52AM CST expiring January 15 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
