LIST: Schools, Businesses closings in Metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - City staff across various departments will be all hands on deck as an ice storm could cripple the area, beginning late Sunday.

This also means Schools and businesses will close on Monday.

Local school districts including OPS and Westisde announced they are cancelling activities Sunday and all Day Monday. Schools are already closed due to the MLK holiday.

ATTENTION: All activities at OPS buildings are canceled starting at noon today and all day Monday. pic.twitter.com/on5V9dpQ37 — Omaha Public Schools (@OmahaPubSchool) January 15, 2017

(1 of 2) All #Westside buildings CLOSED Monday 1-16 due to weather. All Early Childhood Centers will be closed; District activities canceled

