Lincoln bank robbery suspect caught in Omaha

An Omaha man has been arrested for his alleged role in a Lincoln bank robbery.

U.S. Marshals, the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, and Omaha Police arrested 19 year old Marcus Remus Wednesday night in Omaha. Lincoln Police had issued an arrest warrant for Remus for the December 28th robbery of the Union Bank at 6801 O Street. During that robbery, a shot was fired inside the bank but no one was hit.

Police say they are looking for the second person involved in the Union Bank robbery and an armed robery at U-Stop at 110 West O Street. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 402.475.3600 or lincolncrimestoppers.com.

