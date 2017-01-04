Licensing board helping people obtain car title

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - At least 80 people purchased cars and never got titles after a dealer went out of business.

Now one company says they are here to help.

Nebraska Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board says they are taking over those 80 cases.

A woman who purchased a car from Siemer Auto in November says she's fed up.

"I'm really disgusted; I got enough in my life at my age without them."

Dee chase says she's tired of Siemer Auto's broken promises.

She's called several times and they keep telling her the title is on its way.

"I paid them in good faith and I expect them to do their part in good faith."

That never happened according to Chase now Nebraska Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board says they are taking over at least 80 similar cases.

"If you bought a car from a license Nebraska dealer than you have a right to that title, free and clear."

Bill Jackson with the Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board says he's been in contact with the owner of Siemer Auto and he's cooperating.

"It's a process it takes a little time it takes understanding from the financial institutions we've been successful in the past."

Jackson says the car titles are being held at financial institutions the dealer failed to pay off.

"I really need to drive, I got to drive and I've got to have food I can't walk."

Chase says she has respiratory issues preventing her from walking and this Rav 4 is all she has.

"My grandson had checked them out before we bought the car and they had been there for quite awhile so we thought it would be safe to buy from them."

"Here I am driving illegally."

Jackson say although customers haven’t been treated fairly by Siemer Auto he's encouraging people not to drive the cars.

"Something will happen soon people, people I talked to I ask them to be patient this just doesn't happen overnight, we are trying to do the best we can and get their titles to them as soon as we can.

The motor vehicle industry license board says this isnt just for people who purchased from Siemer Auto.

They will assist anyone having a hard time obtaining a car title.

Jackson says call his office at 402-471-2148 for assistance.