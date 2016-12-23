Last minute holiday shoppers fill Metro area stores

What you hear are the store scanners going off with Christmas almost here.

The national retail federation reports millions jumpstarted their holiday shopping during the thanksgiving weekend.

But many shoppers say they'll buy their last gift up until the last minute.

For Beth Conley, she's just getting started on her holiday list at kohl's.

Just don't call her a procrastinator.

“I think if you go to early, it's not Christmas,” she said.

“And I mean, if you don't have the rush and bush. where you gotta do it a little bit faster - it makes it a lot more fun.”

Others say both the gift and thought behind it counts.

“Coming up with ideas. Yeah, I kind of wait until the last minute and I really like to think about what I’m getting people,” said Jenae Purdue, a last minute shopper.

Maybe procrastination does pay off as some stores lure shoppers by slashing prices.

For many, the frenzy, the spending, the giving.

it's part of the Christmas tradition.