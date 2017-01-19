Knitters plan colorful "pussyhat" march in Washington, D.C.

Kristi Salyers
2:57 PM, Jan 19, 2017

INSTAGRAM/p_ssyhatproject

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
At a small knitting shop in Los Angeles, a movement with a provocative name is growing.

There, the founders have launched the Pussyhat Project.  The project is more than just a tongue-in-cheek reference to the president-elect's infamous "grab them by the p**** comments."  Founder Krista Suh says the movement is about reclaiming that word, not just trolling the president-elect.

The movement has gone viral among women and men who were unhappy with the election outcome.  They believe it is a colorful way to make a statement.
  
Organizers say at least 70,000 hats have already been made.  They will be distributed at Saturday's Women's March in Washington, D.C.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top