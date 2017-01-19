Knitters plan colorful "pussyhat" march in Washington, D.C.

At a small knitting shop in Los Angeles, a movement with a provocative name is growing.

There, the founders have launched the Pussyhat Project. The project is more than just a tongue-in-cheek reference to the president-elect's infamous "grab them by the p**** comments." Founder Krista Suh says the movement is about reclaiming that word, not just trolling the president-elect.

The movement has gone viral among women and men who were unhappy with the election outcome. They believe it is a colorful way to make a statement.Organizers say at least 70,000 hats have already been made. They will be distributed at Saturday's Women's March in Washington, D.C.