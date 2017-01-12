It’s music’s biggest night and KMTV 3 wants to send you there. Watch Action 3 News Live at 10, Sunday through Thursday, for the song of the day, Sunday, January 15 to Thursday, January 26. Then, listen to The Big Party Show on Channel 94.1 in the 7:00 am hour, and J.J. Ryan in the 4:00 pm hour. When you hear the song of the day, be caller nine and you’ll be entered to win a trip for 2 to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Good luck, and thanks for watching KMTV 3.

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The EXIT OMAHA #77 – 59th GRAMMYS WATCH, LISTEN & WIN Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) begins on January 15, 2017 at 10:00 pm Central Time (“CT”) and ends on January 27, 2017 at 6:00 pm CT during the times listed in the TO ENTER section below (“Promotion Period”). The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Sweepstakes. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Central Time unless expressly noted otherwise.

Open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 21 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, as of date of entry and reside in the following counties in Nebraska: Wayne, Madison, Stanton, Thurston, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Nance, Polk, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, York, Seward, Lancaster, Otoe, Fillmore, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson, the following counties in Iowa: Monona, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon, Pottawattamie, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Adams, Fremont, Page and Taylor, and Atchison County in Missouri. Void wherever prohibited by law and outside the listed counties. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Sponsor”), and of its affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this Sweepstakes (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”) and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor.

TO ENTER: During the Promotion Period, watch Action 3 News Live at 10 (the “Show”) on KMTV Sundays through Thursdays between 10:00-10:30 pm CT. During the Show, the title of the Grammy “Song of the Day” (“Song of the Day”) will be displayed on screen. The following day (Monday thru Friday), listen to KQCH Channel 94.1 from 7:00 am to 8:00 am and from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. When you hear the “Song of the Day” (as announced on the Show the prior applicable day), call 402-938-9400 and be caller number 9, as determined solely by Sponsor, to be a Qualifying Winner. Each Song of the Day will be played twice each applicable day so there will be two Qualifying Winners each applicable day. An individual can be named a Qualifying Winner only once.

Use of any device to automate calling is prohibited. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for interrupted, distorted, or incorrect broadcast information; dropped calls; lost, late, misdirected entries; or entries not received for any reason.

For those viewing/listening to the station stream on the Internet or other non-broadcast means: Please be advised that you may be listening to a delayed stream of the broadcast signal, which may vary depending on your computer’s memory capacity and your dial-up connection. For that reason, we strongly recommend that you turn on your radio to the station to participate in this or any other call-in promotion to be sure you are participating in “real time.” Sponsor assumes no responsibility for contestants not making timely phone calls to the call-in number as a result of the delays in the method of viewing/listening.

WINNER SELECTION: Qualifying Winners will be the ninth received call after the Song of the Day, as announced on the Show the prior day, is played. The Grand Prize winner will be selected by random drawing on or about 1/30/2017 from all eligible Qualifying Winners. Decisions of Sponsor are final on all matters. Limit one Qualifying Prize per person/household address. Odds of being named a Qualifying Winner will depend upon the number/order of callers. Odds of winning the Grand Prize once an entrant has been named a Qualifying Winner are 1 in 20.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND RELEASES: Qualifying Winners will be notified at the time of their call and will be required to provide all requested information, which may include their first name and last name, complete address, city, state, zip code, email address, telephone number, and date of birth. If a potential Qualifying Winner: (a) is not in compliance with these Official Rules, (b) does not meet the eligibility requirements, (c) fails to provide required information; or (d) declines the prize, he or she will be disqualified. On or around January 30, 2017, Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential Grand Prize winner via email. If the potential Grand Prize winner: (a) does not respond after the first attempted contact from Sponsor within 24 hours; (b) is not in compliance with these Official Rules, (c) does not meet the eligibility requirements, (d) declines the prize, or (e) does not sign and return required documents or provide required identification by deadlines established by Sponsor, he or she will be disqualified and the prize awarded to an alternate winner as determined by random draw from the remaining eligible entries. Sponsor will conduct up to two alternate drawings for the Grand Prize, time permitting. Potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility & Liability/Publicity Release and a scan or photo of legal ID, and also to have any companion who will participate in the prize activities, if applicable, return the same documentation before claiming the prize or being allowed to participate in any prize activities. All forms must be completed and returned before receipt of any prize if prizes are picked up in person.

PRIZES:

Twenty Qualifying Winner Prizes – each Qualifying Winner will receive an official Grammy CD or Music Download, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion (ARV: $12/winner).

One Grand Prize – the Grand Prize winner will receive two nights hotel accommodations (one standard room, double occupancy) at The Courtyard Marriott in Los Angeles; round-trip coach class air transportation for winner and one guest to Los Angeles International Airport from the major airport nearest winner’s home; breakfast for winner and guest on February 12 and 13; two Bronze level category tickets to the Grammy Awards taking place on February 12, 2017 (the “Show”); two tickets to the official Grammy After Party (the “Event”); admission for two to the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live; bus transportation between hotel and the Staples Center; and $300 pre-paid card to use for food, beverages, airport transfers or wherever the card is accepted. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is $4,668.00.

Winner is responsible for any other fees or costs associated with the applicable prize (including, without limitation, travel expenses, meals, beverages, tips, taxes and hotel incidentals). A valid credit card may be required at hotel check-in. The winner’s travel companion must be 21 years of age or older, or if the travel companion is a minor, the winner must be such companion's parent or legal guardian. Winner and his or her guest must travel together on the same itinerary and possess all required travel documents, including visas and valid passports, if and as applicable. Air transportation tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable and are not valid for upgrades and/or frequent flyer miles. All air transportation tickets are subject to the vagaries of flight variation, work stoppages and schedule or route changes. ARV for travel prizes may vary depending upon points of departure and destination and fare fluctuations. Winner is responsible for all airline baggage fees. Prize winner will not receive cash or any other form of compensation if actual travel costs are less than the prize ARV in these Official Rules.

Winner and guest must travel 2/11/2017 thru 2/13/2017. If winner is unable to travel during the dates designated by Sponsor, the prize will be forfeited in its entirety. If the prize winner is able to participate in the trip during the dates designated by Sponsor but the Show or Event does not or cannot take place as scheduled or at all, for reasons including but not limited to scheduling conflicts, cancellations, postponement, location changes, an event of force majeure, or for any other reason, then the Sponsor reserves the right to award the remainder of the prize with no further obligation to the winner. Excepting the preceding sentence, no cash alternative or prize substitutions will be allowed, except Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize(s) of comparable value if a prize listed or any portion thereof is unavailable for any reason.

Prizes consist of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion. No substitution or transfer/assignment of prize by winners permitted. If by reason of printing or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number of prizes set forth in these Official Rules, a random drawing will be held to award the advertised number of prizes in the relevant category. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but under no circumstances will more than the advertised number of prizes be awarded. Prizes are awarded “AS IS.” Grand Prize winner must pick up his or her prize at KMTV, 10714 Mockingbird Drive, Omaha, NE 68127 M-F between 9AM – 5PM no later than February 2, 2017. Qualifying Winner prizes will be sent to Qualifying Winners. Sponsor not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in delivery.

Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner. An IRS form 1099 and other tax-related forms and documents may be issued by Sponsor if required by law.

PUBLICITY AND MARKETING: Submission of an entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes permission to the Sponsor to use entrant’s name, identity, title, likeness, distinctive appearance, physical likeness, image, portrait, picture, photograph (whether still or moving), screen persona, voice, vocal style, statements, gesture, mannerism, personality, performance characteristic, biographical data, signature, social media handles and identities, and any other indicia or imitation of identity or likeness for purposes of advertising and trade in connection with the Sweepstakes, in any medium, without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and the information you provide will only be used in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy.

LIABILITY RELEASE & INDEMNIFICATION: By entering this Sweepstakes, you agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor Affiliates and their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their directors, officers, employees, agents and assigns (the “Released Parties”) from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, your participation in this Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activities (including, without limitation, the Event or Show) and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder (including, without limitation, any misrepresentation made by the entrant in connection with the Sweepstakes; any non-compliance by the entrant with these Official Rules; claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Official Rules arising from or related to the entrant’s involvement with the Sweepstakes; acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Sweepstakes-related activity or participation in this Sweepstakes; any malfunction, error or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of entry information; or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize or winner). The foregoing includes, without limitation, any claim for personal injury, property loss or damage, or death arising in any way in connection with the Sweepstakes.

OTHER TERMS: Sponsor not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing, the offering or the announcement of any prize or in the administration of the Sweepstakes, whether caused by computer, technical or human error. Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, damaged, incomplete, illegible, faulty, or incorrect transmissions, incorrect announcements of any kind, technical hardware or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmission that may limit a user’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes whether caused by computer, technical or human error. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes or any portion of it for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy the integrity of the Sweepstakes; or if a computer virus, bug, wireless failure, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the Sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will not pick additional Qualifying Winners and will pick the Grand Prize winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date and will post notice of its action on Sponsor’s website. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Sweepstakes if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Sweepstakes; (b) has disregarded or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any Sponsor Affiliates, or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of the Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

GOVERNING LAW & JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS SWEEPSTAKES, OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS SWEEPSTAKES, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Ohio, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of Ohio or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ohio. The state and federal courts located in Hamilton County, Ohio will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Sweepstakes. All participants and winners agree, by their participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in Hamilton County, Ohio and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

WINNERS LIST: For the winner names, available after 2/5/2017, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: EXIT OMAHA #77 – 59th GRAMMYS WATCH, LISTEN & WIN Sweepstakes Winners List, KMTV, 10714 Mockingbird Drive, Omaha, NE, 68127 to be received by 4/5/2017.

SPONSORS: Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a KMTV, 10714 Mockingbird Drive, Omaha, NE, 68127.