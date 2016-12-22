KMTV and Scripps Omaha Radio give gift to Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - KMTV and Scripps Omaha Radio are presenting a $10,000 check to the Open Door Mission on behalf of the Scripps Howard Foundation.

Open Door Mission provides beds to homeless men, women and children as well as hot nutritious meals to more than 275 people living in poverty. The Open Door Mission has strived to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty since it was founded in 1954.

The Scripps Howard Foundation helps build strong communities and improve the quality of life through support of sound education programs, strong families, vital social services, enriching arts and culture and inclusive civic affairs. Based in Cincinnati, the Scripps Howard Foundation is the philanthropic arm of The E.W. Scripps Company.