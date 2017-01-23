Kintner retweet triggers firestorm

A Nebraska state senator who was fined for having cybersex with a woman on a state computer is coming under fire again.

Papillion Senator Bill Kintner retweeted a comment by conservative personality Larry Elder that mocked a photo of three women holding signs protesting President Donald Trump's comments about inappropriately touching women. Above the photo, Elder wrote "Ladies, I think you're safe.

Kintner's retweet drew criticism online, and Kintner took down his Twitter account. Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb issued the following statement. "Sen. Kintner should spend more time following the law and less time offending women. For someone caught engaging in illegal behaviors, one would think Kintner and the Republican party would put an end to this nonsense and get back to work for our families. Kintner is an embarrassment to Nebraska and anyone who co-sponsors his bills or asks him to speak at rallies is condoning his illegal behavior and his offensive remarks about women."

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -