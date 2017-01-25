Kintner resigns under pressure

Embattled Nebraska State Senator Bill Kintner of Papillion has resigned.

Kintner has been under fire for retweeting a tweet that implied three women who attended the women's march in Washington, D.C last weekend where too unattractive to be victims of sexual assault.

Kintner resigned Wednesday morning less than an hour before lawmakers were scheduled to debate a measure to expel him. It would have been the first time the Legislature would have taken that action in recent history.

Last year Kintner was under fire for using a state computer to engage in cybersex with a woman who was not his wife. Kintner paid a $1,000 fine and ignored calls for his resignation then.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement after Kintner's resignation: "Senator Kintner did the right thing. I will move swiftly to fill the vacancy created by this resignation, so the people of District Two have a voice."

The Governor's Office will begin immediately accepting applications to fill the District Two vacancy.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) -