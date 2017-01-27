KMTV
Jury Trial Waived in Killing of Cari Farver
6:00 PM, Jan 26, 2017
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KMTV) - -
Murder suspect Shanna Golyar is the woman arrested in a 2012 missing persons case has waived a jury trial. A judge will decide her fate.
Prosecutors believe Shanna Golyar killed Cari Farver of Omaha then took her belongings, started dating her boyfriend, tried to take her job and ultimately her identity.
Farver went missing in November 2012 and was last seen at her boyfriend's house in Douglas County.
Investigators say they found a significant amount of blood in Golyar's SUV. Her lawyer claims prosecutors do not have evidence of a body in the case.
A bench trial is set for May.
