Judge dismisses charge in Yutan death

A Yutan man no longer faces charges in the death of his sister.

A Saunders County judge ruled there is not enough evidence to try Randall McDuffee for manslaughter in the 2013 death of his sister Michelle. McDuffee told police he and his sister had been drinking the night of December 7th and he found her the next morning on the kitchen floor. She was hospitalized and never regained consciousness. Michelle McDuffee died this March.

County Attorney Steven Twohig says he will meet with the Sheriff's Office and decide whether or not to refile charges.

