OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Weather Alert Team Meteorologist Jennifer Zeppelin invites you to drop off new of gently used coats, hats, gloves or blankets at Nebraska Furniture Mart, now through Monday, January 23, for “Jennifer’s Warmth for Winter.”

Your donated items go directly to those in need through Heartland Hope Mission. Jennifer and other KMTV personalities will be at the Nebraska Furniture Mart on Saturday, January 21 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm for an in-store event.

Come make a donation and say “hi” to your friends from Action 3 News.