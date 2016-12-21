Iowa trooper staffing shortage creating difficulties

Associated Press
3:03 PM, Dec 21, 2016

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 17: An Iowa State Patrol officer attempts to clear the way as a mob of media surrounds republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker while touring the Iowa State Fair on August 17, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. Presidential candidates are addressing attendees at the Iowa State Fair on the Des Moines Register Presidential Soapbox stage and touring the fairgrounds. The State Fair runs through August 23. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa state trooper say persistent staffing shortages is draining for officers and creating difficulties for the public, but an influx of additional staff appears unlikely amid a tight state budget.

The Des Moines Register  reports the Iowa State Patrol has 358 sworn personnel. That's down from about 450 troopers in 2000, before budget cuts led to staff reductions.

The staffing shortages have sparked complaints about long waits for troopers to arrive at crash scenes and concerns about large areas of rural Iowa not having trooper coverage at night. State Police Officers Council president Trooper Jason Bardsley says one officer had to drive 115 miles from near the Iowa-Missouri state line to assist with a fatal crash.

Bardsley says he hopes the Iowa Legislature can begin taking steps during its 2017 session to address the shortage.

            

