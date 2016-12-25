Inmate who escaped from Work Ethic Camp in McCookfound

MCCOOK, Neb. -
Authorities say one of two inmates who went missing from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook has been caught.
 
The Department of Correctional Services said in a news release Sunday that 20-year-old Andrew Russell is in custody in South Dakota. No other details were provided. Russell had been convicted of two drug offenses in Dawes County.
 
The second inmate, 35-year-old Charles Canady, remains at large. He was convicted of crimes in four counties.
 
The two men were discovered missing when a head count was conducted at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. Security video shows the two walking away from the camp around 5:30 p.m.
 
The department describes the camp as a minimum-security facility for inmates evaluated as being able to work in the community with intermittent supervision.
 

