TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) - Authorities are awaiting autopsy results from the body of an inmate who died at the state prison in Tecumseh.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says 78-year-old Floyd Derry was serving 48 years to life for second-degree murder and a weapons conviction in Deuel County.

Derry began his sentence in November 1994. The department says he died Jan. 21.

The department says Derry had been under medical care.