Icy winter mix to continue through Monday evening

OMAHA - Omaha metro residents awoke to ice covered cars, slick streets and a slew of business and other closings Monday morning.

Temperatures hovered right around, and in many cases, just above freezing overnight leading to some surfaces being covered in a sheet of ice, to others just wet. City and state road crews were successful in keeping interstates and main city streets passable, as the brine pre-treatment and on-going sand and salt application kept these roads mainly wet. Neighborhood streets were a different story, however. Residents are advised to take great care on surfaces around their home, especially untreated sidewalks, streets and other solid surfaces.

While power outages were limited, city crews were responding to a water main break at 93rd and Tomahawk.

Many businesses will be closed Monday, and several Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events were reported canceled. Epply Airfield reported a number of both inbound and departing flight cancellations.

Not many vehicles trekking up Dodge street as roads seem to be fine, but watch out for sidewalks-very slippery. @action3news #omahaIceStorm pic.twitter.com/wi0t3KUcS5 — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) January 16, 2017

The forecast calls for more rain throughout the day Monday, with heavier amounts passing through the area in the morning. This will be followed by a winter mix, including additional freezing rain, sleet and perhaps even some light snow Monday evening as the low-pressure system lifts through the area and to the northeast.

