Icy streets create commute headaches

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Streets across the Omaha metro are coated with a glaze of ice due to this morning's winter weather.

Omaha Police have stopped taking reports for property damage accidents, telling drivers to move to a safe location and exchange insurance information. A number of schools have either announced late starts or canceled classes altogether.

Although the precipitation has mostly ended in the Omaha metro, falling temperatures will likely keep streets slick for the next several hours, especially side streets.