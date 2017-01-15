Ice storm warning in effect for Omaha from 12 p.m. Sunday through 3 a.m. Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for the Omaha area, effective from noon on Sunday through 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect.

Light freezing rain, possibly mixing with light sleet, may start around midday near the Interstate 80 corridor and areas north of there.

Freezing rain will increase in intensity Sunday evening. It's expected to continue through Monday morning.

Ice accumulations of a quarter inch or more are possible.

Snow and sleet is possible in accumulations up to a tenth to a half inch.

Travel is expected to be dangerous or impossible.

Icy and snow packed roads is likely.

Some damage to trees and power outages are possible.

