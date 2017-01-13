Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 9:20PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story
Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls candy trays due to possible salmonella contamination
KMTV Newsroom
8:26 PM, Jan 12, 2017
2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Hy-Vee announced on Thursday that they are voluntarily recalling several candy trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
According to a news release, the candy trays were distributed to all of their stores including locations in the Metro area.
Officials say the potential for contamination was brought to their attention when Palmer Candy Company announced a limited recall of certain chocolate products after it was informed by its supplier, Valley Milk Products LLC, that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
Officials added that the voluntary recall includes selected products produced between October 20, 2016, and December 9, 2016, and shipped by Palmer Candy Company to grocery, convenience store and wholesale customers nationwide for repackaging.
The following items are being recalled:
Description
UPC
Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz.
026133400000
Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz.
026133300000
Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz.
026131900000
Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz.
026131800000
Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz.
026266300000
Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz.
026267400000
Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz.
026267300000
Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz.
026139100000
Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz.
026139300000
Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz.
026139500000
Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz.
026139700000
Peppermint Bark, 4 oz.
026133800000
Peppermint Bark, 12 oz.
026133700000
Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz.
026267900000
9” Candy Tray, 16 oz.
026138000000
12” Candy Tray, 32 oz.
026138100000
16” Candy Tray, 48 oz.
026138200000
9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz.
026138600000
12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz.
026138700000
16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz.
026138800000
So far, officials say that no illnesses have been reported in connection with to the products.
Hy-Vee is urging customers who purchased the product to dispose of it or return it to their store for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.