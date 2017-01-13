OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Hy-Vee announced on Thursday that they are voluntarily recalling several candy trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to a news release, the candy trays were distributed to all of their stores including locations in the Metro area.

Officials say the potential for contamination was brought to their attention when Palmer Candy Company announced a limited recall of certain chocolate products after it was informed by its supplier, Valley Milk Products LLC, that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Officials added that the voluntary recall includes selected products produced between October 20, 2016, and December 9, 2016, and shipped by Palmer Candy Company to grocery, convenience store and wholesale customers nationwide for repackaging.

The following items are being recalled:

Description UPC Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz. 026133400000 Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026133300000 Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz. 026131900000 Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz. 026131800000 Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026266300000 Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz. 026267400000 Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz. 026267300000 Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz. 026139100000 Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz. 026139300000 Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz. 026139500000 Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz. 026139700000 Peppermint Bark, 4 oz. 026133800000 Peppermint Bark, 12 oz. 026133700000 Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz. 026267900000 9” Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138000000 12” Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138100000 16” Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138200000 9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138600000 12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138700000 16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138800000

So far, officials say that no illnesses have been reported in connection with to the products.

Hy-Vee is urging customers who purchased the product to dispose of it or return it to their store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.