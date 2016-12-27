OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Christmas weekend is over and people were already dumping their Christmas trees to recycle.

The location at 120th and Maple had a large pile by Monday afternoon.

A giant pile of recycled Christmas trees at 120th and Maple! Did you take your tree down yet? 🎄🌲🎄🌲 pic.twitter.com/zLuk8tKkKk — Miranda Christian (@MIRanda_TV3) December 27, 2016

“I thought I would be the first one, but I wasn't,” said Bruce Little as he was dropping off his tree.

A steady stream of cars piled into the lot to drop off their trees stripped of lights and ornaments.

“We haven't had a really tree in a long time, so I thought, it’s a beautiful day might as well get it done,” said John Livingston.

The trees will be recycled to make mulch for city parks.

There are several locations across town that you can find HERE, and remember to remove all the decorations before you drop your tree, the locations are open until January 9th.

