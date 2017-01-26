Hundreds of Omahans go to March For Life in DC

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Tens of thousands of people will gather in Washington D.C. this Friday but with a far different message than many people saw last week.

The March for Life will happen with many anti-abortion demonstrators heading there.

The event has been an annual event since 1973 when the Supreme Court decided Roe v Wade.

This year is different because it comes after one of the largest women’s rights protests in U.S. history.

"All life has dignity, and all life has meaning," said Madeline Jarosik who is heading to D.C.

"We have a job, walking around on earth and that’s to speak out for the babies," said Kirayle Jones.

The majority traveling on the bus are teenagers, classmates, willing to march together to speak out for the pro-life movement.

There was another two buses from Norfork who were going to go but because of the snow, they had to cancel the trip.

The group plans to be back on Monday.