Homeowners want answers on how properties are assessed

OMAHA, Neb. - Over the last several weeks we've brought you stories of dozens of people who've found their property values in Douglas County skyrocketing.

As a result, in some cases, they'll be paying thousands more in taxes. In some cases, even tens of thousands more in taxes.

Many of these property owners we spoke to say they are concerned about how their property valuations are determined - saying they're having trouble getting explanations as to why.

The Breelings made the move to Elkhorn about two years ago.

"I have a special needs child and the schooling here in Elkhorn is a standout and meets his needs. It was of the utmost that we moved to this city," said Jshon Breeling, homeowner.

Now, the family is paying the price in a big way.

"Taxation with no representation,' said Breeling.

Breeling says his property valuation is now being assessed at more than 104 percent of his house's purchase price. This is well above the legally mandated 92 to 100 percent range.

It's much higher than his neighbors with similar homes, meaning he's paying more property taxes than people with equal or higher valued properties on the same exact street.

"I said, 'this house closed 20 days before me, why was their taxes for 2016 a thousand dollars?And why was mine was five thousand,'" said Breeling.

The battle went straight to the Douglas County Assessor's Office.

"I said, 'does that mean I am getting four thousand back?' I said, 'it's absolutely not fair in the way things have worked out in this neighborhood.' And there was no response, no one can understand why it's that way," said Breeling.